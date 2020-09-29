Wilmington PD begins ABLE training as one of the first in the nation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Georgetown University Law Center’s new policing program has selected the first 34 agencies to join the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project, and the Wilmington Police Department is one of them.

The department officially began training this month and says they have committed to building a culture of active bystandership that prevents harm.

It teaches officers, based on evidence, how to intervene if they see an officer make a mistake or misconduct.

National program leaders say the project has shown an improvement in not only relationships between police and the community, but also within departments.