Appalachian State student dies following COVID complications

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An Appalachian State University student has died after suffering from coronavirus complications.

Nineteen-year-old Chad Dorrill is the first reported COVID-related death within the University of North Carolina system since in-person classes resumed.

Dorrill lived off campus in Boone and took all of his classes online.

Nearly 550 students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Appalachian State.

The university remains open for in-person classes.

UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and East Carolina University halted physical learning in classrooms to undergraduate students last month due to clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks.