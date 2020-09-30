Bladen County man charged with food stamp fraud

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladenboro man has been charged with three counts of food stamp fraud after an investigation by the Bladen County Department of Social Services and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the offenses happened in May 2017, May 2018, and May 2019.

Randy Lee Brisson, 45, was charged with NCGS 108A-53, food stamp fraud, which reads:

“Knowingly obtaining by means of making a willfully false representation by failing to disclose material facts thereto; failing to disclose correct marital status and living facilitation. The information given was intended to defraud the food and nutrition benefit for the defendant, Randy Brisson, by the North Carolina Department of Social Services.”

A criminal summons was served on Brisson by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for the crimes.

According to Vickie Smith, Director of the Bladen County Department of Social Services, Bladen County served 7,424 households in 2020 through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) which equated to $1, 313,869. The program was up $500,000 from last year due to supplemental cards issued to children in the public schools due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Department of Social Services and the Sheriff’s Office continue to work fraud cases in Bladen County.

If you are aware of someone committing food stamp fraud, please contact DSS at (910) 862-6800.