Carolina Beach requests permit to bring back wheelchair-friendly mats

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach and a local organization are both still pushing to bring back wheelchair-accessible beach mats.

The group, Ocean Cure, and the town filed an application with the Division of Coastal Management for a CAMA permit.

Ocean Cure has been putting the mat down for the last several years but was told by the state this year that it violated wildlife protection laws.

The group’s founder Kevin Murphy says there’s is a public comment period on the application until Monday.

He says they’re expecting it to be denied and plan to apply for a variance to accommodate the dimensions of the mat.

The public can mail comments to Braxton C. Davis at 400 Commerce Avenue in Morehead City, NC 28557, or email at dcmcomments@ncdenr.gov prior to an October 5 deadline.