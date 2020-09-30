Children’s Museum of Wilmington’s Yachtventure goes virtual for 2020

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is celebrating its 10th Annual YachtVenture fundraiser virtually.

This year auction items include a beach escape to a private barrier island, exclusive wellness packages, and sunset cruises. One lucky raffle winner will win a $3,000 credit to The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Resort. Tickets are $100 and only 200 will be sold. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn Saturday, October 24 at 7:45 p.m. Bidding for the silent auction closes Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 pm.

The Museum has also set-up a GoFundMe Donation page for supporters to make a donation.

For donation information or to bid on auction items visit here.