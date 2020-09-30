Gov. Cooper to announce much-anticipated reopening update today

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has a much-anticipated update scheduled for Wednesday, two days before Phase 2.5 of our state’s reopening plan is set to expire.

Last week, Gov. Cooper announced that outdoor event venues could open for up to 7% capacity. Gov. Cooper indicated that if numbers continued to trend positively, more restrictions could be lifted. Bars, movie theaters, and restaurants have been fighting to stay alive in light of restrictions that have been in place for months.

- Advertisement -

The announcement is set for 2 p.m. and you can watch it live here.