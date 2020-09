NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a head-on crash in New Hanover County.

NC State Highway Patrol Officer Travis Maness says the two-car accident happened at Holly Shelter and Bishop roads.

Tpr. Maness says the head-on collision ended with one vehicle on its side.

Both drivers were taken to NHRMC.

No word on the extent of those injuries.