WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a shooting around 2:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man shot. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he denied EMS and police services and left the scene with a family member.

This case is still under investigation.