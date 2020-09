Nicholas Sparks started his socially-distanced book tour in eastern North Carolina on Tuesday.

Sparks traveled to the Books-A-Million in New Bern to promote his new book, The Return.

- Advertisement -

The book is set in New Bern and follows a veteran returning from Afghanistan, and it would not be a Nicholas Sparks novel without a love story along the way.

Sparks is known for the beloved stories “A Walk To Remember” and “The Notebook.”