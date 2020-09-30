Pender County in need of republican election workers at polls

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are only 16 days until early voting begins here in North Carolina, and counties in our area have mostly filled their need for election workers.

New Hanover and Brunswick counties say they have great numbers, with Brunswick even saying they have staff on standby.

In Pender County, there are many applications but need more republican workers.

Pender County Elections Director Susan Williams says locations need to be balanced and that is why there remains a need for republican affiliated workers.