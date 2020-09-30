Portland asks US to rescind deputization of city police

PORTLAND, OR (AP) — The mayor of Portland has asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office to end the federal deputation of dozens of police officers in Oregon’s largest city as part of the response to ongoing protests in the city.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that deputizing Portland officers gives federal prosecutors the option to charge anyone they arrest with federal crimes, which often have more severe penalties.

- Advertisement -

Portland has been hit with often violent protests almost every night for more than four months since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Fifty-six city police officers were deputized before a rally in the city last weekend by the far-right Proud Boys group.