Singer-songwriter Mac Davis, known for writing ‘In the Ghetto,’ dead at 78

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – Singer-songwriter Mac Davis, who penned Elvis Presley’s 1969 hit “In the Ghetto,” has died at age 78, multiple entertainment outlets are reporting. He recently had fallen ill after undergoing heart surgery, his family said.
According to Variety and Rolling Stone, Davis’ manager, Jim Morey, shared the news on social media late Tuesday.
“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis,” Morey wrote in a Facebook post. “He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah and Cody.”