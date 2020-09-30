Virtual pumpkin decorating contest at the Museum of Coastal Carolina

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Pumpkins are plentiful this time of year, whether you eat them, carve them, or paint them.

On October 3 at the Museum of Coastal Carolina, the 11:00 program is all about pumpkins — what makes them so unique and why they are such an integral part of Halloween.

- Advertisement -

At the end of the program, Museum Education Coordinator Jamie Justice will introduce the Museum’s virtual pumpkin decorating contest.

The museum’s virtual pumpkin decorating contest takes place from October 3 to October 24 and is open to the public.

There are two categories for the contest: painted pumpkins and carved pumpkins. Participants can decorate their own pumpkins at home and submit pictures of their pumpkins (along with their name, email address, and phone number) to education@MuseumPlanetarium.org. The winner in each category will be announced on October 31. Each winner will receive two free passes to visit the Museum of Coastal Carolina.

Submissions will be viewed and posted on the Museum’s Facebook page the week of October 31.

The Museum of Coastal Carolina is located at 21 East Second Street in Ocean Isle Beach.

Admission is free for members. Non-member admission is $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors (62+), $7.50 for children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under.

For more information, call 910-579-1016 or visit www.MuseumPlanetarium.org. At the present time, Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach remains closed as it does not fall under the most recent opening mandate.