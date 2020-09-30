Zac Efron starring in ‘Firestarter’ reboot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/CNN) — Zac Efron is set to star in a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Novel “Firestarter,” about a girl with pyrokinetic powers.

David Keith and a young Drew Barrymore starred in the first film version back in 1984.

Firestarter was the first movie ever filmed in the Cape Fear.

A picture of Orton Plantation, featured in this Southern Accents Magazine from 1983, caught the attention of Frank Capra Jr., who was searching for a place to film the movie.

The decision to film here became the first step in creating what would become an industry.

Producer Dino De Laurentiis liked the area so much he built a movie studio here, which is now Screen Gems.