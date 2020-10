NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County 4-H Pumpkin Palooza will have a new look and feel for this year’s event.

The 2nd annual Pumpkin-Palooza began on Thursday and will run through the 26, rather than last year’s one-day event.

- Advertisement -

The pumpkin contest will be through photo submissions.

You can enter as many entries as you want.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 30 on Facebook.

Winners will get a $25 gift card.