Authorities use pear to entice, capture escaped emu

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in a city north of Boston have captured an emu after the large flightless bird was spotted roaming local streets.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that the animal named Kermit escaped from the property of a Haverhill resident as she was preparing to relocate it to a farm in Maine.

- Advertisement -

Native to Australia, Emus are the world’s largest bird after the ostrich and can reach nearly 100 pounds and a height of almost six feet.

Authorities in Haverhill caught the bird two hours after it was sighted.

They say an animal control officer enticed the emu by feeding it a pear from a nearby pear tree.