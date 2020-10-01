CCSO: Detective fires shots to stop fugitive driving toward them in stolen truck

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars after he stole two trucks and led authorities on a chase in Columbus County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a theft of a Chevrolet Avalanche and guns from a home on Warrens Trail in Delco.

CCSO was able to track the truck through a GPS monitoring system inside of it. After a short time, Lake Waccamaw Police Department officers were able to assist CCSO in spotting the truck on Sam Potts Highway in Bolton.

When authorities tried to stop the truck, it took off. That’s when they began to chase the suspect, Jeffery Ray Kelly Jr., and eventually the truck wrecked into the Green Swamp.

CCSO says Kelly was able to get out and steal a second truck from a logging crew inside of the Green Swamp. The second suspect inside of the Chevrolet Avalanche was apprehended at the wreck. CCSO says a second chase ensued inside of the Green Swamp for a Ford work truck.

“Detectives with the CCSO say were able to get ahead of the chase and set up on secondary roads inside of the Green Swamp,” a news release said. “The suspect was being chased by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detectives along with Lake Waccamaw Police Department Officer.”

The second stolen truck reportedly came speeding toward authorities inside of the Green Swamp.

“The suspect vehicle aimed to hit Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. When the suspect vehicle aimed to hit the Detectives, there were shots fired at the suspect,” CCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Kelly crashed into a canal inside of the Green Swamp and attempted to run after the wreck, but was arrested.

“The suspect was not hit by any shots fired from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detective,” deputies say.

Kelly was transported to the Columbus Regional Medical Center for minor injuries sustained in the wreck.

Kelly was wanted from Seminole County, Florida for outstanding warrants of aggravated battery, battery deadly weapon, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

He is in the Columbus County Detention Center on a fugitive warrant and is being held with no bond.