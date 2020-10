SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — We all know sharks live in the ocean, but it’s neat to capture them on camera.

Missy Register Todd was at the Surf City Ocean Pier Monday night when she saw a school of sharks surface. That’s when she starting recording.

She says there was a large school of baitfish next to the pier, leading several sharks to gather and feed.

You can watch the feeding frenzy in the video player above.