ISS resupply rocket launch will be visible in North Carolina tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People in North Carolina, including the coast, looking skyward will catch a glimpse of the rocket carrying supplies to the

Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is scheduled to launch at 9:38 p.m. Thursday from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

With clear skies in the forecast for the Cape Fear, it will be great viewing conditions. You should be able to see it in the sky 2-3 minutes post-launch, depending on your location. Look towards the east.

On Oct. 1, @NorthropGrumman‘s resupply mission to @Space_Station is set to lift off at 9:38pm ET from @NASA_Wallops in Virginia. 🚀

Weather permitting, U.S. mid-Atlantic residents may have an opportunity to view the launch. When and where to look up: https://t.co/aAv2UtVApY pic.twitter.com/YQsZn62VKV

— NASA (@NASA) September 30, 2020