ISS resupply rocket launch will be visible in North Carolina tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People in North Carolina, including the coast, looking skyward will catch a glimpse of the rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is scheduled to launch at 9:38 p.m. Thursday from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
With clear skies in the forecast for the Cape Fear, it will be great viewing conditions. You should be able to see it in the sky 2-3 minutes post-launch, depending on your location. Look towards the east.
On Oct. 1, @NorthropGrumman‘s resupply mission to @Space_Station is set to lift off at 9:38pm ET from @NASA_Wallops in Virginia. 🚀
Weather permitting, U.S. mid-Atlantic residents may have an opportunity to view the launch. When and where to look up: https://t.co/aAv2UtVApY pic.twitter.com/YQsZn62VKV
— NASA (@NASA) September 30, 2020
Launch coverage on NASA TV will begin at 9 p.m. Watch here.
NASA said this will be Northrop Grumman’s 14th commercial resupply services mission to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment to ISS.
The Cygnus spacecraft, dubbed the SS Kalpana Chawla, will arrive at the space station Sunday.
According to NASA, Cygnus is scheduled to remain at the space station until mid-December, when it will depart the station. Following departure, NASA said the Saffire-V experiment will be conducted prior to Cygnus deorbit and disposing of several tons of trash during a fiery re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere about two weeks later.