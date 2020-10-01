Ivanka Trump visits Gaston County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Ivanka Trump made a visit to the Charlotte area on Thursday to surprise local businesses and then partake in a question and answer segment with local supports.
The daughter of President Donald Trump stopped in Gaston County. This was Ivanka Trump’s third reported visit to North Carolina in a little more than four weeks.
Ivanka Trump surprised three businesses in Belmont owned by Holy Angels, an organization that provides jobs and opportunities for those with disabilities. Among those visits were Cherub’s Cafe, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery.