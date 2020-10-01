Jill Biden to travel to North Carolina next week

By
WWAY News
-
0
Former Second Lady Jill Biden (Photo: Michael Stokes / CC BY 2.0)

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will be visiting Greenville on Tuesday.

Details at this time have not been released, but Tuesday will be her first visit to the state during the general election cycle.

- Advertisement -