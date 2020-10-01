Meet the spirits that haunt Poplar Grove during paranormal tours

SCOTTS HILL, NC (WWAY) — Poplar Grove Plantation will continue it’s annual paranormal ghost tours albeit with coronavirus precautions in mind.
Groups will be limited to nine people and tickets are $15.
Face coverings are required for everyone over the age of 5.
Social distancing is required between groups and families.
Hand sanitizer will also be provided on each floor of the museum. Cameras and other paranormal equipment are permitted.
The Poplar Grove website says there is no guarantee of ghost activity and that they stir at their own leisure.
Dates and times:
Friday & Saturday, October 2-3, from 7-10 pm
Tours on the hour @ 8 pm & 9 pm
Friday, October 9, from 7-10 pm
Tours on the hour @ 8 pm & 9 pm
Friday & Saturday, October 16-17, from 7-10 pm
Tours on the hour @ 8 pm & 9 pm
Friday & Saturday, October 23-24, from 7-10 pm
Tours on the hour @ 8 pm & 9 pm
Mischief Night Tour, Friday, October 30, from 7-10 pm
Tours on the hour @ 8 pm & 9 pm