North Carolina police arrest two wanted in child abuse case

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested two people wanted on charges of domestic violence and child abuse.

Asheville police said it received a report in July of domestic violence and child abuse.

Detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Family Justice Center began an investigation and, working with Buncombe County social services and Mission Children’s Hospital identified a pattern of criminal abuse dating back to March.

Police have charged 54-year-old Iris Delia Melendez-Townsend of Asheville with five counts of assault by strangulation and misdemeanor child abuse.

Police also charged 36-year-old Eric Elvin Melendez of Asheville with six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.