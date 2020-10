PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Burgaw Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say they were called to the 200-block Calico Bay Road at 12:09 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The sheriff’s office says nobody was hurt and the investigation is still underway.

WWAY will update this story as more details become available.