Race for the Ta Tas goes virtual for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is October which means it is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year there will be a virtual and in-person Run for the Ta Tas event in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The live event will take place at Mayfaire this Saturday beginning at 7:40 a.m.

Those that wish to participate in the live event must use face coverings at the starting line but can be removed once the race starts. Masks will also be available at the finish line.

If you wish to race virtually download the IYR virtual app on your phone and fill out the information.

You can then run or walk the distance you registered for at any time between Friday and Sunday.