Woman’s writes loving obituary for her golden retriever goes viral

(CNN) — Charlie the golden retriever was “the best boy” and a huge part of Sallie Gregory Hammett’s family since he was an 8-week-old puppy.

Hammett was devastated when Charlie died earlier this month after a five-month battle with lymphoma cancer. He was 7.

After a few days of crying, she decided to write Charlie’s obituary to help sort through her feelings.

“I also just wanted to have somewhere to remember all of his little quirks and the weird things about him,” she told CNN.

Hammett thought about having the obituary published in her local paper, but it was pretty expensive.

Instead, she posted it on her social media accounts and figured that her family and a few friends would enjoy reading it.

But then the creator of the popular Twitter accounts WeRateDogs and Thoughts of a Dog shared the post on his personal account.

It went viral — with more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments.