Barr Evergreens pumpkin patch up and running in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–As of September 22nd, fall is officially here. That means Halloween is right around the corner and there is no better time than now to pick up your pumpkins.

Barr Evergreen has opened up it’s pumpkin patch at the corner of Independence and Shipyard Boulevard in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The western North Carolina based farm has been bringing its produce to the Cape Fear for more than 25 years. One longtime employee says the coronavirus hasn’t slowed down business one bit so far in 2020.

“The business has been good, the first day before we even got everything open people were in here ready to buy stuff,”says Barr Evergreens employee Jimmy Shamel. “People were ready to get out of the house.”

The Barr Evergreens pumpkin patch will be open seven days a week until the end of the month. They plan to be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.