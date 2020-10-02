California milestone: 4 million acres burned in wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Expected powerful winds didn’t materialize, allowing fire crews a chance to make some gains against a blaze in California’s wine country.

But fire officials say winds of up to 30 mph (48 kph) are forecast to push through the hills of Napa and Sonoma counties into Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The Glass Fire, which exploded in size earlier in the week, is threatening more than 28,000 homes and other buildings.

Officials also say the death toll increased to 31 people after a person burned in a fire sparked by lightning in mid-August died from their injuries.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)