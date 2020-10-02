Drive-up flu vaccines available in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health officials say two New Hanover County residents died from COVID-19 this week, and are monitoring 11 outbreaks and clusters in congregate living, including nursing homes, residential facilities and UNCW residence halls.

Health officials say one of the those who died this week was in their 80’s and the other person was in their 70’s. Both were considered to be at higher risk of serious illness because of age and underlying health conditions.

This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 34. The New Hanover County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard will be updated in the coming days to reflect this number, once information is processed and reported by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

This week, experts say data shows a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases in New Hanover County, with the largest segment of COVID-19 cases being identified in young adults, ages 18-24. As cold and flu season approaches, health officials encourage everyone who can get a flu vaccine do so this year.

“Getting a flu vaccine not only protects you from getting the flu, or serious symptoms from flu, it also protects others by limiting the circulation of influenza in the community and preventing a potential overrun on our local healthcare system as we continue to respond to COVID-19,” said New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA. “It’s imperative that anyone and everyone who can, get their flu shot and continue to practice the three Ws so that we can still find ways to enjoy fall activities and continue to reopen safely.”

New Hanover County Public Health is offering ways residents can get their flu vaccine:

Drive up flu vaccination at the Health and Human Services Building

Starting Monday, October 5, residents can drive up to the Health and Human Services Building at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington to receive a flu vaccine at no cost. Flu Vaccines are available to those six months and older Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proof of residency or insurance is not required and an appointment is not necessary. Residents who do have insurance are asked to bring their insurance card to file but Public Health will not ask for any payment. The drive-up service is only for flu vaccines. For other or additional vaccinations make an appointment with the Public Health clinic by calling 910-798-3500.

On Saturday, October 24, residents can drive through the parking lot between Brunswick and Hanover streets in downtown Wilmington (next to the Schwartz Center) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to receive a flu vaccine at no cost. Proof of residency or insurance is not required and no appointment is necessary. Additionally, residents can bring unused and/or expired medication for proper disposal. Medications can be prescription, over-the-counter, vitamins or herbal, and syringes and other sharps will also be accepted. Residents can take part in getting a flu vaccine, medication drop-off or both. For more information, call 910-798-3500.

Find more flu vaccination locations at Flu.NCDHHS.gov.

This week, NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, lifted visitation restrictions on congregate living facilities that meet guidelines from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services. Additionally, citing the decline and leveling off of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced the shift into Phase 3 of reopening starting at 5 p.m. today, Friday, October 2. Bars providing outdoor service, music halls, night clubs, theaters, entertainment venues, outdoor amusement attractions and arenas can reopen with limits on occupancy and increased sanitation practices.

Mass gathering limitations of 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors, face coverings requirements and alcohol sales ending at 11 p.m. remain in effect. Learn more about Phase 3 by clicking here.

Businesses can contact New Hanover County Coronavirus Call Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to set up consultation regarding processes, safety measures and best practices. More information and resources for businesses can be found at Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus.

Public Health officials continue to work with community partners to monitor COVID-19, implement best practices and offer testing. A list of free community COVID-19 testing events can be found at Health.NHCgov.com/Coronavirus. Residents are encouraged to continue to practice the three Ws to slow the spread of COVID-19: