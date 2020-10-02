Grand jury audio details raid that killed Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Police say they knocked and announced themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor’s apartment. But her boyfriend says he did not hear officers identify themselves.

The dramatic and sometimes conflicting accounts of the March 13 raid are key to a case that has fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

- Advertisement -

When police came through the door using a battering ram, Taylor’s boyfriend fired once. He acknowledges that he may not have heard police identify themselves because of where he was in the apartment.

The fear and confusion that played out at Taylor’s Louisville home was detailed in 15 hours of audio recordings released Friday.