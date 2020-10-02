Results of 24,000 COVID-19 cases reported in SC after error

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina have publicly announced the results of nearly 24,000 COVID-19 tests, a backlog of nine days of testing health officials said were caused by glitches as they upgraded an electronic database for results.

Health officials said Friday there was no delay in getting individual results to people.

The errors did skew data this week. New positive COVID-19 cases earlier were reported as under 250 cases – some of the lowest figures since May in a state whose infection rate neared the top of the nation this summer.

Also on Friday, Gov, Henry McMaster issued an order lifting a 50% capacity and table distancing requirements in restaurants.

