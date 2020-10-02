Several NC businesses close for COVID-19 cleaning following Ivanka Trump’s visit

BELMONT, NC (WSOC) — Several local businesses have closed their doors to disinfect for the possibility of COVID-19 following Ivanka Trump’s visit to the Charlotte area on Thursday.
The closures come hours after her father President Donald Trump revealed that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus and one day after she visited three businesses in downtown Belmont run by Holy Angels, a nonprofit organization that provides full-time care for children and adults with disabilities.
Ivanka Trump was tested for COVID-19 Friday morning and does not have the virus, officials said. But Holy Angels posted on its Facebook Friday that Cherubs Café, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery on North Main Street will all be closed for deep cleaning as a precaution.
They are expected to reopen Saturday.
“While our protocols have always exceeded the CDC Guidelines, we want to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” the post read. “Please know that it is not required for us to close and conduct this deep cleaning. However, at Holy Angels, we take these things seriously. When we reopen on Saturday, rest assured that we have done our very best to protect our loyal customers and our dedicated employees.”