The Children’s Museum of Wilmington adds a new exhibit to help children learn important life skills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington marked a special occasion this morning.

After years of planning, the museum unveiled a new exhibit designed to teach children important life skills.

The ‘Wellness Way’ exhibit allows parents to work with their children on how to care for and handle infants.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of the new exhibit. Although the museum has several exhibits to help children learn, Wilmington Health marketing manager Desirae Hrynko says they’re especially excited about the opportunity this exhibit provides visitors.

“It’s important for children to learn how important it is to care for one another,” Hrynko said. “How important health care is, how to take care of their bodies and take care of one another. To really learn how important it is to have that provider relationship.”