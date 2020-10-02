UNCW Student-Athlete Advisory Committee works to raise voter awareness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The 2020 general election is now just over a month away. At UNCW, student-athletes are coming together to increase voter registration and awareness within their peers.

This week the UNCW Student-Athlete Advisory Committee held two virtual events to give athletes the chance to register, check their registration status, or complete the absentee ballot process.

UNCW senior volleyball player Kyla Augustine help lead the charge in the planning of the drive. She says they wanted to make a simple process that everyone can take part in.

“We made it easy they can just hop on the Zoom call,”says Augustine. “I mean registering to vote for some of these student-athletes that are younger this is their first election that they’re able to really vote in. So, we’re trying to simplify the process for them, giving them the simple links, giving them the simple information that they can enter online to get themselves registered.”

The UNCW SAAC is one of the many schools within the Colonial Athletic Association to hold a voter registration event like this one in the fall.