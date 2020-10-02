Virus detected in wastewater at North Carolina college

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Students at a North Carolina college are having to stay inside their dorm after the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in the dorm’s wastewater.

News outlets report emergency management officials at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte tweeted the news Friday morning, saying that the virus was detected during routine sampling.

Officials didn’t name the residence hall where the virus was detected, citing the privacy of the residents. Under university’s protocol, residents in the hall must remain in the building until they are tested for coronavirus.

The tests were expected to take place Friday afternoon.

