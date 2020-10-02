Wooden picket found with Riley Howell’s name dedicated in his honor

There was more to an unveiling of a kiosk Thursday afternoon at the Kiwanis Club’s playground in Waynesville.

The club built the original playground more than 20 years ago. During recent upgrades, workers found a wooden picket with Riley Howell’s name on it. His family had donated to the first playground when he was a little boy.

About a year and a half ago, Howell gave his life to save others when a shooter opened fire in his UNC Charlotte classroom.

To honor Howell, the Kiwanis Club saved and placed that old wooden picket into the new kiosk. Click here to read more from WLOS.