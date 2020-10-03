Nursing home opens hugging booth

FREEBURG, IL (WWAY) — An Illinois nursing home has thought of a creative way to allow nursing home patients to hug their loved one by creating a “hug booth.”

Residents wore isolation gowns, family members wore gloves past their elbows, and both wore masks. They also sanitize the plastic cover between the family members and the residents between each visit.

Freeburg has not had any confirmed COVID-19 cases. They attribute this to the safety measures they have put in place. They say those measures gave them the confidence to safely do the hug booth.