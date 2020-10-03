“Peanuts” murals donated to children’s hospitals

NEW YORK (CNN) — Children around the world are helping Charlie Brown and the “Peanuts” gang celebrate their 70th anniversary.

Friday “Peanuts’ Worldwide” launched a new initiative in honor of the comic strip that started it all. The company donated Snoopy and Woodstock murals to 70 hospitals across six continents. The hospitals’ staff and their young patients then painted the murals using an easy to follow template.

Each hospital received the same mural. It shows Snoopy and Woodstock laughing on top of Snoopy’s red-roofed doghouse.

The first “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles Schulz was published on Oct. 2, 1950.