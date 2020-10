RALEIGH, N.C. (WSOC) — North Carolina health officials are reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 216,886.

There have been 21 more deaths throughout the state.

- Advertisement -

With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, there are still 921 people in the hospital.

Throughout the state, there are 522 empty ICU and 5,310 empty inpatient hospital beds.

The latest known percent positive test rate for the state is 5.6 percent on Thursday.

Read more here.