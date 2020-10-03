Thousands of unemployed workers stuck waiting more than 70 days for benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — More than seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic and frustrations continue to mount from the unemployed in North Carolina, many of whom have waited weeks, even months for answers when it comes to their benefits.

“We’ve exhausted all of our savings, we have no money left,” Nicolette Steinberg said.

- Advertisement -

The Fayetteville mom filed for unemployment when the place where she worked was forced to shut down in March due to state COVID-19 restrictions. She got approved, but when her regular benefits expired in June and she filed for emergency unemployment, she ran into problems with the state’s Division of Employment Security.

Read more here.