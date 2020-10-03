Volunteers hard at work preparing for 2021 Lo Tide Run in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Every March since 2005, Carolina Beach has held an annual Lo Tide Run to raise money for cancer patients around New Hanover county.

Unfortunately, the pandemic caused the run to be cancelled this year. But that isn’t stopping volunteers from already planning the next one.

The volunteers teamed up at the Lazy Pirate restaurant in Carolina Beach to sell shirts and raise awareness for next year’s race.

Hundreds of runners turn out each year for the race, with thousands of dollars being raised for local cancer victims.

Despite having to skip the race this year, organizers are already excited about the turnout for 2020. The president of next year’s race, Alexandra Bowling, is expecting a big crowd in 2021 after having to skip a year.

“We’ve had an increase in numbers every single year,” Bowling said. “A lot of people repeat, and then we have new people as well the more they hear about it. We raise more and more money each year to give out to the people of New Hanover county.”

Next year’s race is scheduled for March 13th. To register, you can visit the Lo Tide Run website.