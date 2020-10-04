5-year-old critically hurt in Union County hit-and-run

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — Local authorities say a suspect has turned himself in after a hit-and-run critically injured a young girl who was playing at a soccer field.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Union County, outside Charlotte.

Deputies told local media the driver jumped a curb and hit three people, including a 5-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital in critical conditions.

Authorities were initially searching for a vehicle, but Union County Chief Communications Officer Tony Underwood told TV station WSOC the suspect later turned himself in.

The suspect was a juvenile and wasn’t immediately identified. He faces several charges.