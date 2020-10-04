AT&T resolves issue with 911 calls from Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — AT&T and New Hanover County officials have confirmed that the phone company has resolved an issue affecting Wrightsville Beach residents.

Early Sunday morning, AT&T contacted New Hanover County officials and told them that customers were experiencing outages for the AT&T central office that primarily involved the Wrightsville Beach area.

Landline phones beginning with “910-256” or “910-509” were not able to dial out or make 911 calls, according to AT&T officials.

Cell phones were not impacted by the outage, so AT&T encouraged residents to use cell phones for any emergency calls.

All issues have been resolved as of Sunday afternoon.