President briefly leaves hospital by car to greet supporters

BETHESDA, MD (ABC News) — With little warning, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Hospital for a few minutes in his motorcade Sunday evening to greet supporters who were outside.

Trump, appearing with a mask from the window of his vehicle, was seen waving to a crowd.

The president tweeted a video before the drive-by appearance thanking his supporters and saying he was going to “make a little surprise visit.”

Trump also said in the video that he visited soldiers and first responders at the hospital.

It was not immediately known if there was anyone else in the car aside from the driver. A Secret Service spokesperson declined to comment on the impact of Trump’s trip on the health and safety their agents, saying they “do not comment on presidential protection.”

A senior administration official told ABC News afterward that Trump had returned to the hospital and that he had not been discharged.

Administration member John Deere subsequently put out a statement saying that, “President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed.”

There have been no updates on Trump’s condition from his physicians since earlier in the day, when they told reporters he could be released as early as Monday.