WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Alejandra Enamorado, 15, was last seen in the 3400 block of Wilshire Blvd. around 12:30 A.M. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

No other details have been provided at this time. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.