Coronavirus cases in North Carolina top 219,000

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/AP) — The state of North Carolina now has at least 219,754 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. State health officials also say that 3,637 have died. Those numbers were released on Monday.

On Saturday, the NC Department of Health and Human Services reported 610 new COVID cases. That’s a drop from 2,202 the day before and the lowest single-day total since mid-August. But the state still reported that about 6.6% of tests were positive. That’s more than the state’s goal of 5% or lower.

At least 907 people were reported hospitalized as of Sunday. That’s down from 921 the day before.

As of Monday, NCDHHS reports the following as the total number of coronavirus cases since March:

New Hanover: 4,481

Pender: 1.047

Columbus: 1,429

Bladen: 944

Brunswick: 1,741