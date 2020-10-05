County commissioners to make final vote on hospital sale today

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners will make a final vote on the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health today.

This past week, both the Partnership Advisory Group and the hospital’s Board of Trustees approved the final purchase agreement.

The board of commissioners will consider these recommendations and make the last decision at their meeting which starts at 4 p.m. Monday at the historic courthouse in downtown Wilmington.

On Sunday, the Save Our Hospital group announced it will hold a demonstration protesting against the sale at Innis Park at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

