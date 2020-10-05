Deputy rescues unresponsive man from house fire in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC WWAY) — The Columbus County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero after he saved a man’s life in a house fire last month.

On September 26, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy D. Zehnder was driving on Seven Creeks Highway around 9 a.m. when he saw a man standing on the porch of a home, trying to wave him down.

- Advertisement -

As the deputy turned around, he saw a large amount of smoke coming from the front door of the home. The man on the porch was a neighbor. He told Deputy Zehnder that a man was inside. When the deputy ran into the house, he saw an unresponsive man on the couch. That’s when he carried him out of the home to safety.

“The male was described as very pale and almost blue in color,” CCSO wrote in a news release. “Deputy Zehnder was able to get the male to respond after administering sternum rubs.”

The victim was left with his neighbor while Deputy Zehnder grabbed his fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle, and ran back in to extinguish the fire.

CCSO says a pot on the stove appeared to have caused the fire. Fire and EMS responded to the scene to assist.

“Deputy Zehnder’s heroic act of courage saved this individual’s life,” Sheriff Jody Greene said. “This is an example of the bravery our men and women exemplify daily. Deputy Zehnder rushed into the residence not knowing the intensity of the fire, only knowing that someone was inside. He did not hesitate to risk his life for another. We are proud to call Deputy Zehnder our hero.”