Jill Biden coming to rallies in Greenville, Fayetteville on Tuesday

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, will be visiting North Carolina on Tuesday.

The Biden campaign confirms she will begin the day in Greenville where she will join a Get Out the Vote rally at Pitt Community College. There, the campaign says she will energize local voters and encourage North Carolinians to make a plan to vote, especially as in-person early voting begins on October 15.

Later in the day, she will travel to Fayetteville where she will meet with veterans and military families. Following this event, she will join a second Get Out the Vote rally, encouraging local voters to make a plan to vote and vote early.