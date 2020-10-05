Lu Mil Vineyard announces dates for drive-thru Festival of Lights

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are right around the corner and despite the ongoing pandemic, some annual events will continue like normal.

Lu Mil Vineyard and Winery, in partnership with Four County Electric Membership, has announced dates for their drive-thru Festival of Lights.

It’s happening 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. starting Thanksgiving weekend.

The dates are as follows:

Nov. 27-29

Dec. 3-6

Dec. 10-13

Dec. 17-23

Dec. 26-28

It costs $10 per person with $100 maximum per vehicle. Ages 5 and under are free.

You can pay with either cash or card at the ticket booth.

Looking to go? Type this location into your GPS: 438 Suggs-Taylor Rd., Elizabethtown, NC 28337